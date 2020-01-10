Huddersfield Town sign defender Richard Stearman following his departure from Sheffield United by mutual consent

Have your say

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have signed experienced centre-half Richard Stearman - to boost their defensive options.

The defender, 32, has signed an 18-month deal after leaving Sheffield United by mutual consent today, with his contract running until the summer of 2021.

His arrival follows on from Town's addition of loan winger Emile Smith-Rowe, who has signed from Arsenal on loan for the rest of the season.

Town chief Danny Cowley commented: "Richard brings experience and leadership qualities that will definitely add to our dressing room.

"He was a key component of creating an outstanding culture at Sheffield United and he’ll provide a fantastic example for our young professionals day in and day out.

"On the pitch, he’s positionally intelligent, physically robust and a great communicator.”