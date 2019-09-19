I hope Chris Wilder is here in the long-haul, says Sheffield United sole owner Prince Abdullah

SHEFFIELD UNITED'S new owner Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa'ud has voiced his hope that Chris Wilder will be manager of the Blades for the long-term - after speaking of his positive working relationship with the Bramall Lane chief.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon alongside Wilder, new chairman Prince Musa’ad bin Khalid bin Musa’ad Al Sa’ud and chief executive officer Stephen Bettis, Prince Abdullah spoke of his desire to progress the club further over the coming seasons under Wilder.

On whether Wilder is the man for the long-haul at Bramall Lane, Prince Abdullah, whose legal team emerged victorious from the High Court on Monday following his dispute for control of the club with former co-owner Kevin McCabe, said: "I think would be crazy if I said no and the last time I checked, I was not crazy!

"Of course, we are blessed to have Chris. More important than results is the way we play; it speaks for itself.

"Chris is the face of this great club and as the crowd like to say, he is one of us. I have good harmony with Chris, and we will always work to this team better.

"I hope that five years from now, things will be much better, with Chris taking us to a better place."

On his relationship with Prince Abdullah, Wilder said: "I have been in contact all the way through the Prince's time here as I have been with Kevin.

"Obviously, looking back, it has been a very successful time. I don't think if there were any problems from board to manager and manager to board, that we would have gained success.

"I don't need to tell everyone how much I love the club. I will always talk openly and honestly about running of the football club. But the success we have had and even before is testament to support of both owners."