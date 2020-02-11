I never wanted to leave for Leeds United or anyone else, insists Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp

SHEFFIELD UNITED captain Billy Sharp has revealed his intention to finish his career at Bramall Lane - and insists he never had any intention of leaving the club in the January transfer window.

The goalpoacher was linked with a number of clubs last month - including one of his former sides in Leeds United, with Sharp viewed as a back-up option that the Whites were considering if they failed to land prime target Che Adams.

Several other clubs including Derby County and Scottish giants Celtic were also said to be interested in taking Sharp, who turned 34 last week.

Blades chief Chris Wilder - who Sharp enjoys a strong and open relationship with - repeatedly said in press conferences in January that he would facilitate a move for the veteran forward if he stressed a desire to leave.

But Sharp, who has had to settle for a substitutes' berth for the majority of this season, never indicated that he wanted to leave his boyhood club and now he has come out and put any talk of a possible exit firmly to bed.

Sharp, who netted his first Premier League goal for the Blades on home soil in Sunday's win over Bournemouth and has started the club's last four competitive games, said: "I never got my chance to say my bit about my future, I'd have put it to bed from day one.

"I did not want to go anywhere. I told the gaffer that and he told the press he did not want me to go anywhere, but opened it up a little bit by saying 'if he wants to go...'

"But if someone asked me and I could have got it out in the press, I would have said 'it does not matter who comes in'.

"I had a lot of interest which is nice, but I am part of this club and I want to finish my career here."