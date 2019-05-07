I want to show the Premier League what I can do, says Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood

SHEFFIELD UNITED promotion specialist Oliver Norwood is relishing the opportunity to finally prove himself in the Premier League.

The Northern Ireland international has been an integral part of the Blades side who finished as runners-up to Norwich City.

It is the third season running that Norwood has won promotion to the top flight, having been part of the Brighton & Hove Albion side who went up in 2017 and then again with Fulham via the play-offs last year.

He never played a game for either among the elite, Norwood moving to Craven Cottage on loan two summers ago and then joining the Blades just a few days into the 2018-19 campaign.

Manager Chris Wilder, however, has already promised to give those who have helped take United up a chance in the Premier League next term.

“I just hope the gaffer doesn’t sell me,” joked the Burnley-born midfielder when asked about finally making the step up.

“You never know what can happen in football. No, seriously, I want to show the Premier League what I can do.

“I have worked hard over the last three seasons to get there, as all the group has. We deserve our chance so we will go in there and enjoy it. I think we can bring a real freshness to the league.”

Norwood, whose move to Bramall Lane was made permanent in January, will tonight join his team-mates on an open top bus celebration tour of the Steel City.

Thousands of United fans are expected to turn out for a squad who have ended United’s absence from the elite after 12 years.

“We wanted to win the league,” said Norwood in the wake of a 2-2 draw at Stoke City on Sunday that was followed by an impromptu party back at the Lane as hundreds of fans welcomed the team bus. “We knew we had to hope that Norwich did not get the result they did.

“But what a fantastic season it has been. We were maybe a little bit greedy, thinking we could maybe win the league. But we have achieved our goal of getting to the Premier League.

“We are not disappointed to miss out on the title. We have achieved our dreams and you can see what it means to the fans and the football club. Now we can enjoy it for a few weeks together as a group and really look forward to next season.”

With Cardiff City last weekend joining Huddersfield Town and Fulham in being relegated the make-up of next season’s top flight is almost complete.

Only one place remains as Leeds United look to join their Yorkshire rivals from down the M1 by prevailing in the play-offs against Derby County, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa.

The Blades, of course, can sit back and let the others scrap it out safe in the knowledge that the publication of the Premier League fixtures on June 13 will include trips to Old Trafford, Anfield and the Emirates Stadium.

As for what United will need when tackling the elite, Norwood added: “The togetherness and belief we have has been key, we are a group of friends that have stuck together.

“We have dug each other out at times when it has been needed. But there have been more good times than bad, and even in the bad times we have stuck together and got ourselves through it.

“I think the whole dressing room – from 1 to 25, not just the starting XI – deserves huge credit. We have shown that togetherness and belief, which eventually got us over the line.

“I believe that can go a long way. We have seen teams go up before and stick to the core of the group and, although I don’t know the plans for the football club this summer, I think the boys have earned the right to give it a go.

“We know it will be tough, we are not stupid. But let’s go and attack it.”