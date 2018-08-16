Illness sweeps through Sheffield United camp

SHEFFIELD UNITED are sweating over the fitness of play-maker Mark Duffy ahead of Saturday’s home game with Norwich City - with one or two other Blades players also not training on Thursday due to illness.

Duffy was struggling with a virus in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup game with Hull City, which forced him off, with a couple of other players also struggling through that game before revealing to Blades manager Chris Wilder afterwards that they were under the weather.

A couple are off today, I am hoping it will quickly clear up and they train tomorrow with a view to being involved on Saturday. Chris Wilder

Wilder said: “Duffy is in a bit of a bad way. Afterwards, a couple more went down with a virus and we will have to wait and see regarding him and a couple of others.

“Looking back, a couple struggled through (on Tuesday). I will have to speak to a couple because they played and maybe should not have. There is an honesty in terms of wanting to get out there and put a performance in and get in the team, but they maybe stepped over in terms of being sensible.

“In one way, I am frustrated that they did not flag that up to me, but I look back philosophically and say to be fair I have got a group who all want to play; it is about being sensible with it.

“Duff came off at half-time and did not know much about the first half, which was lucky because he had an absolute nightmare! He is away from the club with others and hopefully they will be back in training ahead of the weekend.”