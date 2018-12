Have your say

Sheffield United travel to Ipswich Town in the Championship today.

The Blades will check on the fitness of Leon Clarke, after a hip problem forced the striker to miss the Blades’ last three games. Otherwise, manager Chris Wilder has no new injury worries.

Last six games: Ipswich DLLLLW Sheffield United DDWLWL.

Referee: A Woolmer (Northants).

Last time: Ipswich Town 0 Sheffield United 0, March 10 2018, Championship.