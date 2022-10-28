Is West Brom v Sheffield United on TV? Channel, streaming details and form guide

After more than two weeks of searching for a successor to Steve Bruce, Corberan has joined the Baggies on a two-and-a-half-year contract. He took his first training session on Wednesday as West Brom prepare to face Paul Heckingbottom’s side this weekend.

Corberan most recently coached at Greek side Olympiacos but lasted just 11 games at the club before being relieved of his duties. Prior to his move to the continent, he was in charge at Huddersfield Town and led the Terriers to the Championship play-off final last term. He worked as an assistant coach at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa and was in charge of the club’s Under-23s side.

The Blades have struggled of late, failing to build on their flying start to the campaign. They have drawn three and lost three of their last six league games while West Brom have won just one of their last six, losing four and drawing the other.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: General view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City at The Hawthorns on October 18, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Ahead of the fixture, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action.

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Football. Coverage will begin at 12pm, 30 minutes before kick-off.

Is there a stream?

Sky Go, or other TV streaming platforms that show Sky Sports, will show the action providing you are a Sky Sports customer. A daily or monthly pass from NOW TV can also be purchased for all Sky Sports channels which enables you to take in the action.

Form guide