It would take an 'unbelievable bid' for Sheffield United to consider selling a star player, insists manager Chris Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that the club have not received any enquiries for any of their leading players this month - and says it would take an 'unbelievable bid' to force them to cash in

Defenders Jack O'Connell and John Egan have been linked with Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, but Wilder insists that the club have fielded no enquiries thus far and neither do they want to receive any.

Yet despite those hopes, the Blades chief is pragmatic enough to admit that the situation might change, due to the ever-evolving world of football, particularly in a transfer window.

Incoming wise, Wilder - speaking ahead of Saturday's FA Cup trip to Millwall - says that the club are close to sealing another signing, but is not expecting anything activity before the weekend.

Wilder, who confirmed that he will pick a strong side for the fourth-round tie at the New Den, albeit with a few changes from the side who produced a commendable performance in the midweek Premier League loss to Manchester City, said: "There has been a lot of speculation, but there have been no enquiries about our consistent performers.

"But you never know. You have to be ready. All are under contract, so would take an unbelievable bid to remove one of our players, as it would the other way around.

"We don’t expect or want that to happen, we live in a footballing world where anything can happen, so we have to wait and see."

On the prospect of more incoming activity, Wilder added: "We are close to making a second and are in in discussions.

"There is another week to go. That date is etched in my mind because it’s my wedding anniversary on deadline day, I know It well!

"We will struggle to get it done before we get on train or bus. People are working extremely hard; the recruitment department, CEO and myself, in trying to strengthen us in last few days in the window.

"We are on the ball and are ready to go."