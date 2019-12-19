Jack Rodwell should be playing in the Premier League, says Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

Out-of-work Jack Rodwell should be plying his trade in the Premier League.

That’s the view of Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, who has invited the former Everton and Manchester City midfielder to train at Bramall Lane.

Rodwell is without a club since leaving Blackburn Rovers in the summer, and came close to joining AS Roma in October.

Wilder loves revitalising players’ careers, when it may seem their best playing days are behnd them.

He did a similar thing with David McGoldrick in 2018, after he left Ipswich Town, and Wilder has been impressed with 28-year-old Rodwell.

“It’s not a trial. Jack is in for a few days,” Wilder said. “We know about Jack. He’s without a club at the moment after a couple of experiences training (with clubs) in Italy.

“As you’ve seen in the past, David McGoldrick came in for a few days and Jack is looking at us and we are looking at Jack.

“He is obviously a very, very talented player who obviously should be playing in the Premier League regularly, but for one reason or another isn’t.

“He’s got a really good attitude and he is in for a few days. It’s basically him looking at us and us looking at him to see how he is in terms of how healthy he is.

“But he is obviously a talent because of the team’s he’s played for and he’s looking for a home and it’s something that might develop along the way.”

United travel to Brighton on Saturday, and have no new injury problems.