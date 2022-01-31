January transfer window: Sheffield United's Luke Freeman waiting to see if Millwall beat the deadline

Sheffield United may have to wait until Tuesday morning to find out if Luke Freeman is still their player.

By Stuart Rayner
Monday, 31st January 2022, 11:42 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 12:08 am
LIMBO: Sheffield United's Luke Freeman does not yet know if he moved in the January window

Millwall believed they filed the paperwork in time to beat the 11pm deadline to sign the midfielder on loan, but will have to wait for official confirmation.

If signed off, it means Freeman will leave Bramall Lane after just four league starts in two-and-a-half years.

He joined from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2019, but with the Blades' midfield so strong in his debut season, failed to make much impact on the team.

He spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest but have found opportunities limited in South Yorkshire even now the Blades have dropped into the Championship. Half of his eight appearances have come in cup competitions, and there has only been one league start.

Luton Town were strongly linked with a move on deadline day,.

Earlier this month Millwall signed forward Oli Burke on loan.

