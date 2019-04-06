Latest: Preston 0 Sheffield United 1 - McGoldrick goal the difference

Have your say

DAVID MCGOLDRICK’S finish from close range ensured Sheffield United went in ahead at the break.

The Blades forward struck just after the half hour, latching on to the rebound after Declan Rudd had touched John Egan’s header on to the crossbar.

Chris Wilder manager of Sheffield United. (Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage)

United made the breakthrough after earlier coming under pressure from a lively Preston North End outfit who enjoyed plenty of early joy down the visitors’ left flank.

Dean Henderson had to save smartly from Callum Robinson, while only brave blocks in quick succession from Chris Basham and George Baldock denied Sean Maguire and Alan Browne respectively.