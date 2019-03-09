Latest score... Sheffield United 1 Rotherham United 0: Vaulks sees red in derby at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United lead 10-man Rotherham United at half-time in their lunchtime meeting in the Championship thanks to Jack O'Connell's early goal.

The Blades can leapfrog second-placed Leeds United with victory, while a point would be enough to see the Millers climb out of the bottom three - before today's 3pm games kick off.

The Blades made four changes, after Monday’s Steel City derby, with David McGoldrick and Scott Hogan in attack. Mark Duffy and George Baldock also came in.

Rotherham made two changes, Ben Wiles and Joe Newell in. Richie Towell and Anthony Forde dropped to the bench.

O'Connell side-footed the Blades in front in the fifth minute, after an impressive start for the hosts.

Goalkeeper Marek Rodak was not punished after spilling Ollie Norwood's free-kick, then Baldock's goal-bound effort was blocked.

So it was no surprise when Chris Wilder's men took the lead, but it was poor defending from the visitors.

Norwood's corner was low, and O'Connell - so often a danger at set-pieces - was given time to side-foot the ball into Rodak's left-hand corner.

Rotherham's first effort on goal was a long-range strike from young midfielder Wiles, that was comfortable for goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

But the hosts had a good chance to make it 2-0, but McGoldrick dragged his shot wide, while Rodak held a fierce John Fleck shot.

Rotherham enjoyed a decent spell of possession, but their task got harder when midfielder Will Vaulks was shown a straight red card after 28 minutes. The Millers man gave possession away, and attempting to win the ball back, dived in late on Baldock near the halfway line.

Despite the loss of their captain - who now faces a three-match ban - Rotherham remained in the game as they got through to half-time with just a one-goal deficit, Rodak saving from Norwood in first-half stoppage time.