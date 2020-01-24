Leeds United and Sheffield United receive major 'boost' in forward hunt, Newcastle United close in on 6'4 powerhouse, Manchester United consider outrageous deal: Rumours
Leeds United and Sheffield United are among the clubs that feature in today's Premier League rumours.
We have a week to go until the January transfer window closes, and Yorkshire clubs including Leeds United, Sheffield United and more are looking to bring new additions in before deadline day. Both clubs have been chasing the same forward in recent times, who coincidentally also plays for a Yorkshire team. Also included today, Newcastle United eye up a move for a 6'4 defender, and Manchester United consider a sensational return for a former hero. Scroll down to see today's rumours.
1. Liverpool will wait on Grealish
Liverpool reportedly arent looking into a move for Aston Villa man Jack Grealish just yet - but do admire the Villains talisman. (BBC)