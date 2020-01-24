Leeds United and Sheffield United receive major 'boost' in forward hunt, Newcastle United close in on 6'4 powerhouse, Manchester United consider outrageous deal: Rumours

We have a week to go until the January transfer window closes, and Yorkshire clubs including Leeds United, Sheffield United and more are looking to bring new additions in before deadline day. Both clubs have been chasing the same forward in recent times, who coincidentally also plays for a Yorkshire team. Also included today, Newcastle United eye up a move for a 6'4 defender, and Manchester United consider a sensational return for a former hero. Scroll down to see today's rumours.

1. Liverpool will wait on Grealish Liverpool reportedly arent looking into a move for Aston Villa man Jack Grealish just yet - but do admire the Villains talisman. (BBC)

2. Brighton to win Cash? Brighton & Hove Albion are second favourites with the bookies to sign Nottingham Forest man Matty Cash, with odds of 6/1. (Sky Bet)

3. Cavani bid Chelsea have made a bid to sign PSG striker Edinson Cavani on-loan until the end of the season, though Atletico Madrid are also keen on the Uruguayan. (The Times)

4. Allen linked with Prem return Stoke City midfielder and Wales international Joe Allen is a reported target for Burnley - though he has told the BBC that he expects to stay at the Bet365 Stadium. (Wales Online)

