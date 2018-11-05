Leeds United rivalling Aston Villa and Derby County for prolific midfielder, Sheffield United want Sunderland man, Middlesbrough in talks with Everton - Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United have joined Derby County, Aston Villa and an unnamed Premier League club in the race for non-league sensation Ed Williams. The Kidderminster midfielder has recently signed with agent John Morris, who looks after Jamie Vardy and Joe Lolley. (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough and Leeds are also ready to battle it out for Aston Villa winger Albert Adomah in January with Villa said to be looking to cut their wage bill. (Various)

Kemar Roofe is again being linked with a move away from Leeds with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton and Crystal Palace all said to be weighing up a move for the striker in January. (Birmingham Live)

Wigan Athletic winger Callum McManaman believes Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites are the best side the club has faced this season. Leeds’ 2-1 win at the DW Stadium was the Latics’ first home defeat this campaign. (Wigan Athletic – official website)

Aston Villa and Sheffield United targeted Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka before he moved to the Magpies in January. Dubravka has become an instant fans favourite at St James’ Park – collecting his fourth clean sheet on Saturday as the club secured their first win at the 11th attempt. (HITC)

Middlesbrough have already opened talks with Everton over the permanent signing of Mo Besic. Tony Pulis almost secured the Bosnian on a permanent basis in the summer before a loan deal was agreed. (Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile, Sheffield United are hoping to sign Sunderland captain George Honeyman to boost their Premier League promotion. The Mackem-born midfielder has scored two goals so far. (The Sun)

Bristol City are monitoring the progress of Dunfermline and Scotland 21s defender Ryan Williamson and could move for him in January. (The Sun)

Reading are set to be without top scorer Jon Dadi Bodvarsson for six weeks due to a broken bone in his back. (Football.London)