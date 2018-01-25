Magic of the FA Cup still alive for Blades, says Wilder

Chris Wilder has no new injury problems ahead of Sheffield United’s FA Cup tie with Preston North End.

The Blades returned unscathed from last week’s win at Norwich City, with midfielder Paul Coutts (broken leg) the only long-term absentee.

Chris Wilder

But Saturday’s fourth-round tie at Bramall Lane has come too soon for David Brooks and Kieron Freeman on their return to full fitness.

“We're okay injury wise,” Blades boss Wilder said. “The lads were outstanding, with everything they did, at Norwich. So to come away from a really competitive game like that with no new injury problems is really pleasing.

“We've got to plot a course through the schedule. We've got a big cup tie and then some glamorous Championship games.”

Wilder is hoping for a good crowd on Saturday, and points to the 1,200 Blades who travelled to Ipswich Town in the third round as proof fans still enjoy the FA Cup.

He said: “People keep saying the cup isn't what it was for fans That people don't buy into it anymore.

“Well, we took 1,200 down to Ipswich with us, on a cold afternoon in January, just after Christmas when people don't have any money.

“Then we sold out at Norwich and we'll do the same, I'm sure, at Hull too.

“I live in the city and I know how hard it is to follow your team the length and breadth.

“That tells you all you need to know about our fans, they've been phenomenal.

“The backing is brilliant and, because of the effort they show, that's why we always try and give them value for money.”