Magnificent seven for boss Dave Bassett

DAVE BASSETT’S honours board boasts seven promotions in an eight-club career. He was inducted into the League Managers’ Association Hall of Fame 1000 Club in 2000.

During his epic time with Wimbledon, Bassett clinched promotion from the old Fourth Division in 1980-81 and then again in 1982-83.

Bassett achieved back-to-back promotion with the Dons, going up from Division Three in 1983-84 before reaching the top flight in 1985-86.

The Londoner would also preside over successive promotions during his golden tenure at Sheffield United, who followed up promotion from the third tier in 1988-89 by reaching the old Division One in 1989-90. That booked a return for the Blades to the top level of English football for the first time in 14 years.

Bassett later won the second tier title with Nottingham Forest in 1997-98.

Along with John Toshack, Dave Bowen and Graham Taylor, Bassett is one of just four managers to guide the same club from the lowest division to the top flight.

Bassett managed the Blades for 394 games from January 1988 to December 1995, winning 150 matches, drawing 101 and losing 143, with a win percentage of 38.07.

His overall managerial win percentage is 41.07.