Middlesbrough's Matt Crooks cleared to face Sheffield United after Reading red card

The former Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town player was sent off for serious foul play as he challenged Reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood for the ball in the 87th minute.

It was a genuine attempt to win the ball without studs showing, and referee Peter Bankes told Crooks's manager Neil Warnock after the game he thought he had made a mistake, so the decision to overturn his suspension is not a surprise but is still a welcome boost for a Middlesbrough team whose Championship season is yet to properly take off after two wins from their opening nine matches following a summer of overhaul in terms of the squad.