Sheffield United travel down to The Den this afternoon to take on Millwall in the Championship.

Chris Wilder named an unchanged team to face Millwall, with Paul Coutts named amongst the substitutes.

The Blades missed an early chance to take the lead, Billy Sharp seeing his penalty saved by Ben Amos.

But the Blades captain did find the back of the net five minutes before half-time to put United in front.