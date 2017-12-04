Millwall 3 Sheffield United 1: Blades were punished for mistakes, says Chris Wilder

Have your say

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder refused to shirk responsibilty after seeing the Blades’ winless run extend to three games.

Wilder saw his charges lose ground on the Championship’s top two at Millwall.

Wales international David Brooks had struck to cancel out Lee Gregory’s 14th-minute opener, but Mahlon Romeo and Jake Cooper notched to seal victory for the Lions.

United boss Wilder was withering in his assessment.

He said: “The blame 100 per cent totally lies with me and the team. We haven’t done enough to win but they have.

“This game wasn’t won tactically, in my opinion. It was won because they got to more first and second balls from the off.

“When we got to grips with that, we didn’t punish them when we were on top.

“We made a mistake – nothing tactical. For 20 minutes, we didn’t find the second goal, which we should have done. We make a mistake, they score, and we’re chasing the game.”

United had gone into the game after back-to-back matches at Bramall Lane, where they lost to Fulham and only drew with Birmingham City.

Millwall started the brighter but the visitors saw John Lundstram’s strike deflected wide off his own player.

Brooks then went down in the box after leading a Blades breakaway but was cautioned for diving.

Millwall’s bright start was rewarded after 14 minutes when Gregory expertly controlled Morison’s return pass and fired across goal and into the net.

Good work from Chris Basham saw Jordan Archer save from Brooks’s weak shot as United looked for an instant reply.

Millwall almost doubled their lead from James Meredith’s long throw but a flying Jamal Blackman denied George Saville.

On 40 minutes, Mark Duffy clipped a beautiful cross-field ball for Brooks to volley home the equaliser at the far post.

Neither side could gain a foothold as the game became scrappy in bitter conditions, with Duffy and Morison both wasting half-chances.

With 25 minutes to go, Gregory dispossessed a Blades defender and fed the advancing Romeo, who beat Blackman to fire the hosts ahead.

Wallace then danced through the Blades defence but his toe-poke was deflected behind.

A deserved third came with three minutes left, sealing an impressive and commanding victory for the Lions.

Cooper rose highest to meet Wallace’s inswinging free-kick and his header hit the bar before just creeping over the line.

Millwall: Archer, Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, Meredith, Wallace (O’Brien 90), Tunnicliffe, Saville, Ferguson (Craig 86), Morison, Gregory (Thompson 77). Unused substitutes: King, Elliott, Twardek, Mbulu.

Sheffield United: Blackman, Carter-Vickers, Stearman (Sharp 73), O’Connell, Basham, Lundstram (Donaldson 82), Duffy, Fleck, Stevens, Brooks, Clarke. Unused substitutes: Moore, Wright, Heneghan, Lafferty, Carruthers.

Referee: A Madley (West Yorkshire).