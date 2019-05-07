'Mind the gap Sheffield Wednesday': Watch crowd-surfing Sheffield United star Gary Madine mock city rivals

On-loan Sheffield United striker Gary Madine celebrated his side's promotion with a cheeky jibe at city rivals and former club Sheffield Wednesday.

The 28-year-old is currently on loan at United from Premier League relegated Cardiff but it is unknown whether he'll sign an permanent deal with the Blades in the summer given the Bluebird's plight.

However, that didn't stop Madine from celebrating in style with Blades fans while starting a 'mind the gap Sheffield Wednesday' chant.

The striker has chipped in with three goals and two assists in 14 Championship appearances for Chris Wilder's side this campaign.

Madine previously made over 100 appearances for Wednesday in his four years at the club between 2011 and 2015.

United finished their promotion winning season with a 2-2 draw with Stoke City, while Wednesday were held to a goalless draw with Reading.

A stunning season means the Blades will play in the Premier League for the first time since Neil Warnock's ill-fated 2006-07 relegation campaign whilst the Owls are set to spend a seventh consecutive season in the Championship.

Madine, however, couldn't resist a dig at his former club, pointing out that United were some way ahead of Wednesday in the table before launching himself into a crowd of fans to continue his celebrations.