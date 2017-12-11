Moore certain Sheffield United’s hard work will help to turn tide

GOALKEEPER Simon Moore insists that no one at Sheffield United will be beating themselves up at their recent winless Championship streak.

Following the weekend results and their 2-1 home reverse to Bristol City on Friday evening, the Blades have dropped down to sixth position and now occupy the final play-off place.

Their run of four matches without a win has equalled their longest spell without a league success in the reign of manager Chris Wilder.

But Moore says that he and his team-mates are experienced enough to know they are having the sort of run that almost every side goes through at some point of the season.

Moore, restored in goal in place of Jamal Blackman, said: “I just think at the moment we are in one of those periods where we are not getting the rub of the green.

“But if we continue to do what we are doing and work hard and stick to the philosophy, I’ve no doubt we’ll get to where we want to be.

“It did not happen on Friday, but it will happen. It is not nice to lose games in the last minute. But knowing this group of boys, we will stick together.

“We are a great bunch and there is a lot of talent in there, which is combined with a good work ethic as well.

“We will keep looking ahead and stay positive and things will turn. Football is never brilliant week-in, week-out unless you play for Manchester United or Manchester City.”

Moore is also secure in the knowledge that the Blades will keep true to their own attacking instincts in the weeks ahead.

He added: “We have been down in games and have thrown men forward and been very attacking and that is the way we play.

“We are an attacking side and have massive confidence in our own ability and always feel we can win games. I do not think we need to change much, if I am honest.”