INJURY: Morgan Gibbs-White has not featured since the win over Fulham before Christmas

Playmaker Gibbs-White returned to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the new year to recover from a knee injury but any fears that his loan move could be cancelled were unfounded and he is now back at the club, working towards a return to the field.

Brewster, though, faces a lengthy spell out after his own injury, picked up at Peterborough United on Saturday. Manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted it has hit the 21-year-old striker hard mentally as well as physically.

"He's down, he's significantly injured his hamstring," he revealed. "It's the same leg but a different injury. We're just getting to the bottom of it but that's all I can probably say at the minute, it's a significant one and we're probably going to have to do without him for a bit and help him through it and make sure he comes back fitter and stronger."

Before the trip to London Road, Brewster had scored three goals in his previous six matches after a barren first season-and-a-half with the Blades.

"That's what makes it more frustrating for him and us but it's part and parcel of being a footballer," said Heckingbottom.

"He'll get many more (injuries).

"Hopefully he has a long career but as any footballer will tell you, it's the worst thing to happen, to get injured, because you're helpless in terms of helping your team-mates and it can be lonely.

"We'll help him through it and he'll get all the support and expertise we've got to help him to get back stronger and fitter, like he did the last time."

Teenage striker Daniel Jebbison was recalled from a productive loan spell at League One Burton Albion as a result. The Blades loaned forwards Oliver Burke and Lys Mousset out in January.

"Morgan was in today, his first day back with the group, which was great, and he was training well," said Heckingbottom.