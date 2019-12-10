Necessary reaction sees Sheffield United stay in the game

George Baldock and Enda Stevens have spoken about the dressing-room honesty and strength in adversity which helped them come from behind at Norwich City.

The Blades were unlucky to lose to Newcastle United on Thursday but the way they started at Carrow Road on Sunday, they were in danger of suffering back-to-back defeats for the first time since the start of last season.

While wing-backs Baldock and Stevens say the players are honest enough to know when they are performing poorly, a few choice words from manager Chris Wilder shook them out of it. Trailing to Alex Tettey’s goal at half-time, Baldock and Stevens found the net in the second half to secure a 2-1 win which moved the Blades up to eighth in the Premier League.

“We knew we weren’t at it walking in (at half-time), we said it before the gaffer came into the dressing room,” admitted Stevens, whose equaliser was his first top-flight goal.

“It was just unlike us. It’s a learning curve for most of us in this league and if you’re not at it you’ll be punished.

“In the second half we got on the front foot and deservedly won the game.

Sheffield United's Enda Stevens celebrates scoring his side's first goal at Carrow Road. Picture: James Wilson/Sportimage

“We need direction from the manager and guidance, but we go out onto the pitch and want to win every game. We needed a reaction and the manager always gets it out of us. Thankfully we got it in the second half.

“It (the win) will give us a massive boost of confidence and we’ve got to take that form into Saturday (when they host Aston Villa).

“It was important to stay in the game, we’ve been in every game we’ve played.

“There are not many games where we haven’t shown up in the first half, it just didn’t work for us, We just knew we needed a reaction to a man and we got it.”

The state of this league’s just mental, isn’t it? You’re two wins away from Europe, you’re two defeats from being in the mix of relegation. Sheffield United’s George Baldock

Baldock and Stevens agreed the response was typical of Wilder’s Blades.

“We know we weren’t good enough in the first half but the gaffer came in, a few words were said and we gave a reaction,” he said.

“I think in the three years or so he’s been here you can say that whenever we do have a bad half, we always come roaring back.

“Luckily it was just 1-0 at half-time because we were miles off it but the second half was more like ourselves and we got the win.”

Baldock was unsure as to why the Blades were so poor in the first half.

“No excuses,” said the former Milton Keynes Dons player. “We knew the importance of the game, we knew Norwich would come straight for us having had the extra day’s recovery but we just didn’t deal with it. The second half was more like ourselves and we really imposed ourselves on the game and got the result we wanted.

“We’re always the same. We conceded three goals late on against Aston Villa (in February) and we came back with a winning run, we lost against Newcastle and we came roaring back. It’s a joy to be part of.”

It was important the team did not over-react to the disappointment of losing their seven-match unbeaten run at home to the Magpies.

“I think we were just guilty of conceding the first goal and when you concede the first goal against an organised team that come to defend and catch you on the counter it’s always going to be difficult,” reasoned Baldock. “Fair play to them, it’s different ways of playing football and they came with a gameplan and executed it perfectly, so hats off to them.

“On another day I think we win but their goalkeeper (Martin Dubravka) has had a worldie and we moved on. In the next game we managed to put the first half right and get a result.

“The state of this league’s just mental, isn’t it? You’re two wins away from Europe, you’re two defeats from being in the mix of relegation.

“Our attitude comes from the manager – every game as it comes, don’t get too high, don’t get too low and trust the process.

“Thursday night could have been so much different with the way we played but, hopefully, it levels itself out over the season.”

Baldock has been involved in five Premier League goals in 2019-20, scoring two and making three. Liverpool full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are the only defenders to have contributed to more.

“I do a lot of work with Mikey Allen, Josh (Kirk), Knilly (Alan Knill), Matt (Prestridge), Trav (Binnion), the gaffer, everyone,” Baldock explained.

“It’s no surprise that hard work pays off and we’ve been working really hard at it. We’re looking at clips of other players, I’m not shy to say that. I just want it to keep going.”

Just as they refused to get carried away by defeat, so they will not get over-excited about being unbeaten in all competitions since January 19.

“We don’t look at records, we just go into each game wanting to win,” insisted Stevens. “We might get run over but we prepare right and look at how to hurt the opposition in every game.”