New deal for Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck

Midfielder John Fleck has signed a contract extension with Champions League-chasing Sheffield United that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.

READ MORE - Sheffield United v Brighton preview

READ MORE - Sue Smith on the day she pulled out of covering Sheffield United

The 28-year-old capped twice by Scotland has been a target of West ham among other suitors following an impressive start to life in the Premier League with the Blades.

However, prior to kick-off of the Blades' home game with Brighton & Hove Albion, the club announced a new deal tying Fleck to the club for another three and a half years.

Fleck was in the team on Saturday afternoon for a game that could see the Blades close the gap on the top four to just two points should they claim victory.

Fleck said: "It is an amazing club. It is one that I always wanted to be part of going forward. I've really enjoyed my time here since day one, so I didn't see any reason why I wouldn't want to be here at what is a really exciting time for the club.

"We have been very successful since the manager came in. Everyone has worked hard and had a good time here; it has been a great club to come to and I am delighted to be extending my stay."

Blades manager Chris Wilder added: "He's been instrumental and amazing in the way he's stepped up through the divisions with us on our journey.

"We want to keep our best players at the club and John is certainly one of them, so we are thrilled to get this one done.

"His progression has been outstanding in terms of his performances through the divisions and now he's doing it at the highest-level week in, week out and also gaining the recognition for his country as well."