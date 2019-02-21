New deals for Sharp and Stevens as Sheffield United defensive trio return

Have your say

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has welcomed a ‘selection headache’ ahead of Saturday’s trip to West Brom.

The Blades boss has three defenders - George Baldock (calf), Chris Basham (suspended) and Jack O’Connell (hamstring) - back available for the crunch Championship game.

And with two-goal Gary Madine and Scott Hogan impressing in the 4-0 win over Reading last weekend - when top scorers Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick were rested - competition for places is fierce in the Blades squad.

“We are expecting them (Baldock and O'Connell) to train today (Thursday), and hopefully be involved at the weekend, so that’s good news,” said Wilder.

“Everybody else is fighting fit and raring to go.

“There is genuine competition and I have to pick the right team.”

With just three points covering the top four in the Championship - with 13 games remaining - second-placed Blades visit a Baggies team just a point behind them in the table.

Off the field, captain Billy Sharp and Enda Stevens have signed new long-term deals at Bramall Lane.

Sharp, 33, has agreed a two-year deal, while defender Stevens has penned a three-year contract.