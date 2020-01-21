New Sheffield United signing Jack Robinson not here to 'make the numbers up' insists manager Chris Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder insists that new signing Jack Robinson will push for a first-team place straightaway - and says he has not been recruited just 'to make the numbers up' at Bramall Lane.

The former Liverpool defender has become the Blades' second addition of the January transfer window after joining on a two-and-a-half year deal from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

Reports in the East Midlands suggest the deal is worth around £1m.

Wilder, who added former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell to his ranks in early January and has tried to sign Robinson previously, said: "Jack's got a great pedigree and he will make our squad stronger.

"But he is not just coming in to make the numbers up, it is a specific position in our system and we feel he is the best option for us at this time.

"Jack can comfortably play in a couple of roles and we are delighted to add him to the group. He has got a fantastic attitude and he is ambitious to earn a place in the team."

Warrington-born Robinson, 26, is the second youngest player to have played for Liverpool, making his debut aged 16 years and 250 days.

Robinson joined Forest from QPR in the summer of 2018 and has made 19 appearances for the Reds this season, but recently found himself pushed down the pecking order, below Yuri Ribeiro and Chema at left-back.



Robinson is also capable of playing in the centre of defence and as a wing-back.