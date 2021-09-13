New signing Adlene Guedioura on his 'special' return to England with Sheffield United

VETERAN midfielder Adlene Guedioura admits that returning for another stint in England with Sheffield United represents something special after signing a contract for the rest of the season.

By Leon Wobschall
Monday, 13th September 2021, 1:12 pm
New Sheffield United signing Adlene Guedioura, pictured in his time at Watford. Picture: Matthew Lewis.

The Algerian international, 35, has been training with the Blades for a number of weeks and has now penned a deal. He will be added to the squad for the club's home game with Preston on Tuesday.

Guedioura has previously worked with Blades chief Slaviša Jokanović at Watford and Qatari outfit Al-Gharafa and also spent time in the Championship with Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Watford and Middlesbrough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He said: "I'm very pleased to have signed and I can't wait to play for the team. It's something special for me to come back to the UK, so I am really happy.

"I'd like to thank the manager and the club for allowing me to come to train and have the opportunity to show what I can do. I am really happy to end up with a contract now until the end of the season, so I am up for the challenge and ready to start."

Jokanović added: "Adlène is someone I know really well. He has completed three weeks training with us and I believe he can bring something positive to the team.

"I have worked with him before; he knows many players here, playing against them and he knows the competition. He will be an important man in the dressing room."

Guedioura joins Robin Olsen, Morgan Gibbs-White, Conor Hourihane and Ben Davies as new faces at the club this summer.