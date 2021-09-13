New signing Adlene Guedioura on his 'special' return to England with Sheffield United

New Sheffield United signing Adlene Guedioura, pictured in his time at Watford. Picture: Matthew Lewis.

The Algerian international, 35, has been training with the Blades for a number of weeks and has now penned a deal. He will be added to the squad for the club's home game with Preston on Tuesday.

Guedioura has previously worked with Blades chief Slaviša Jokanović at Watford and Qatari outfit Al-Gharafa and also spent time in the Championship with Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Watford and Middlesbrough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "I'm very pleased to have signed and I can't wait to play for the team. It's something special for me to come back to the UK, so I am really happy.

"I'd like to thank the manager and the club for allowing me to come to train and have the opportunity to show what I can do. I am really happy to end up with a contract now until the end of the season, so I am up for the challenge and ready to start."

Jokanović added: "Adlène is someone I know really well. He has completed three weeks training with us and I believe he can bring something positive to the team.

"I have worked with him before; he knows many players here, playing against them and he knows the competition. He will be an important man in the dressing room."