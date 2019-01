Have your say

Sheffield United travelled to Norwich City knowing they victory could see them leapfrog the Canaries into the Championship's automatic spots.

The Blades gave first league starts to loan arrivals Kieran Dowell and Gary Madine.

But it was the hosts who took the lead on 11 minutes, Hernandez on target for Norwich.

United equalised in first-half stoppage time, Billy Sharp converting from the penalty spot.

Teemu Pukki nudged City back in front on 56 minutes.