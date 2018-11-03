Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United: Latest from City Ground

Championship leaders Sheffield United head to Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

Team news: Sheffield United are without defender Chris Basham, who is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season. The Blades are waiting on the fitness of John Egan (hamstring) and Mark Duffy (hip). Forest midfielder Jack Colbeck serves a one-game ban.

Last six games: Nottingham Forest DWLWDL Sheffield United WWWLDW.

Referee: S Duncan (Northumberland).

Last time: Nottingham Forest 2 Sheffield United 1, September 30 2017, Championship.