Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanovic is still looking for solutions to Blades’ problems

Slavisa Jokanovic, manager of Sheffield United. Picture: Simon Bellis/ Sportimage

With a third of the season having now elapsed, his players have had more than enough time to appreciate what the Serb will accept and not tolerate and he let his squad know in no uncertain terms that there were elements of Saturday’s home reverse to Blackpool which he couldn’t stomach.

So far this term, the only thing that has been consistent about the Blades’ stuttering season has been its maddening inconsistency, with their below-par league position providing a firm indicator that the league table does not often lie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And for his part, a candid Jokanovic fully understands why the club’s fanbase aren’t particularly happy at the minute and has no issue in that regard with their sense of annoyance.

Acknowledging that there are significant issues to resolve in the short and medium term, Jokanovic said: “Of course, I need to try and find solutions for our problems.

“If you asked me about the last game, we gave them an opportunity four times after 75 minutes. When we stay without points, it is not easy to give the right answer.

“On the other side, after a defeat, I cannot stay only with negative things. But of course, without any points (on Saturday), there is space for a lot of people to be dissatisfied and unhappy.

“But on the other side, I must look at what I need to improve. We must trust in the positive things that we do.”

Defender Ben Davies has been ruled out of this evening’s game at the City Ground, but striker Lys Mousset will be available.

Last six games: Nottingham Forest WWWWLD; Sheffield United LLWLWL.

Referee: L Doughty (Lancs).