Oli McBurnie pleased Rhian Brewster has lifted pressure as Sheffield United's record signing

Although McBurnie is competing for a place in the forward line with Brewster, he knows having the club record signing striker playing at his best is good for the whole group.

Brewster is the Blades' record signing, something McBurnie could say 12 months earlier, and it seemed to weigh heavily on him in his debut season, going the whole campaign without scoring a goal as the club were relegated from the Premier League.

"It can have an effect, I think it’s important to not focus on that," said McBurnie who, like Brewster, has played for Saturday's Championship opponents Swansea City.

GOAL: Rhian Brewster celebrates breaking his duck for Sheffield United

"It doesn’t mean anything or help or not help on the pitch, no one cares how much you cost. It’s about doing your thing, but it can weigh on your mind when things aren’t going so well.

"He’s a great kid, he’s always trying to learn and develop and that confidence should stand him in real good stead."

Brewster made 30 appearances for the Blades last season after his £24m move from Liverpool. He scored the only goal of Tuesday's League Cup win over Carlisle United. It set up a home tie against Derby County in round two.

"All the boys were happy for Rhian, it’s been a tough start to his United career but we know he can score goals and that’ll give him a huge boost of confidence going forward," said McBurnie.