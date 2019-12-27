Oliver Norwood: 'Sheffield United don't fear anyone, and we never will'

Sheffield United face their two most daunting games of the season either side of New Year's Day but midfielder Oliver Norwood insists they fear no one.

Despite Leicester City splitting them in the table, Liverpool and Manchester City are in most people's eyes the two best teams in England, if not Europe.

The Blades are at City on Sunday, before heading to Anfield to face the champions elect on Thursday.

Even for a team which has not lost away from home since January 19, it is a formidable prospect, but one Norwood is looking forward to.

"It's a real tough run of games, there's no getting away from that, but our recent run gives us good confidence,” says the Manchester United youth product.

"They'll be difficult games, of course, but they're the ones you want to be involved in as a player - to test yourselves against the best teams and see how we do.

"We don't fear anyone. We never have, and we never will.

"We're not daft enough to think they won't be difficult games because we're up against two of the best teams in world football. But it's one of those things.

"We'll have to set our standards high and deal with it. But we're looking forward to testing ourselves against that calibre of player, and against that calibre of team."

The Blades are unbeaten against the Premier League's other "Big Six" clubs this season, having beaten Arsenal, and drawn with Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. They are yet to face Manchester City, but were narrowly beaten by Liverpool in September.