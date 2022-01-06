Opponents of Hull, Huddersfield and Sheffield United 'must fulfil' FA Cup ties this weekend: report

MKM Stadium, home of Hull City AFC.

Hull are due to host Rafael Benitez's Everton in a glamour round-three tie on Saturday evening, while Town are scheduled to make the short trip to Burnley in a lunch-time kick-off.

Meanwhile, the Blades - inactive since December 20 because of Covid issues at three rival clubs - head to Wolves on Sunday.

Leeds travel to West Ham in all top-flight affair, also on Sunday.

A note was reportedly sent to all 20 Premier League clubs on Wednesday, in which they have been told to fulfil fixtures even if it means playing a team of academy players.

Premier League games can be postponed if clubs can prove they don't have 13 outfield players plus one goalkeeper available from their senior squad and list of 'appropriately experienced Under-21s' - viewed as players who have participated, whether as a starter or substitute, for a club in a first-team competition this season.

But this season's FA Cup won't apply that aforesaid experience criteria to young players, with clubs required to name any registered player on their books to meet the 14 players threshold required for the game to go ahead.