Paul Heckingbottom 'hugely disappointed' Sander Berge set to follow Iliman Ndiaye out of Sheffield United

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says he is "hugely disappointed" by Sander Berge's imminent departure, taking away both they key players he fought hard to keep in January shortly before their return to the Premier League.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 9th Aug 2023, 13:16 BST

Midfielder Berge is expected to move to Burnley, whilst striker Iliman Ndiaye joined Marseille earlier this month.

The Blades' well-documented financial problems meant both could easily have left midway through last season. The club was put under a transfer embargo early in the January transfer window and cashing in on one or both of their big assets would have been an easy way to clear it.

But instead Heckingbottom made the case for keeping both to try to secure promotion and swallowing the embargo if needs be. Imposed for failing to settle transfer debts with other clubs, it was not lifted until April.

VALUED: Paul Heckingbottom (right) was keen to keep Sander Berge at Sheffield United

Now the club is back in the world's most lucrative domestic football league, kicking off at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, but the legacies of past deals and debts means their financial position is still difficult.

Admitting he was “hugely disappointed” at the news on Berge, who was constantly linked with moves away during Heckingbottom's tenure without any club meeting his release clause, the manager explained why.

“The timing of it, and the fact he's going,” he said. “In my mind I'd prepared for both (Berge and Ndiaye) a long time ago and drawn up plans and presented them to the club, saying this is what needs to happen.

“The problem is that when you leave it this long, everything's changed in terms of your targets so that's always been moving. The club have been told, they know who we want to bring in and the sooner we do it, the better.”

SOLD: Iliman Ndiaye (left) has joined Marseille

The only positive of the departures is that it swells a kitty which is believed to have stood at just £20m at the start of the summer – nowhere near enough to upgrade the second-best side in last season’s Championship for Premier League football.

So far only defender Auston Trusty, forward Benie Traore and midfielder Anis Slimane have been bought, and left-back Yasser Larouci loaned. The Blades have no been linked with midfielders Gusatvo Hamer and Will Smallbone, and Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom, amongst others.

Heckingbottom was also unable to persuade the board to retain all the many out-of-contract players he hoped to retain for next season, with Billy Sharp and Enda Stevens the most high-profile departures.

It is clear Heckingbottom is not enamoured with that, even if he is not saying so in public.

“I'm not going into that as I'll probably say something that gets me into trouble," he said in the same TalkSport interview, "but everyone knows the situation we're in, I wasn't privy to those conversations but we have got a lot of players in the last year of their contracts, we know that, and it becomes a problem.”

Sheffield United have been up for sale for most if not all of Heckingbottom’s time in charge, with Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad expecting progress “soon”, but hoping to retain a stake of a club he has co-owned since 2013, and outright since 2019.

