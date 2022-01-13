Paul Heckingbottom out of Sheffield United game with Covid-19 but injury list is easing

The Blades manager is feeling well but unable to leave his house until after the weekend under the current rules. The isolation period in England will change from seven days to five on Monday, too late to affect Heckingbottom.

He hopes to be back for the midweek trip to Preston North End, but that will rely on him testing negative at the end of his isolation period.

Heckingbottom's assistant Stuart McCall, a hugely experienced manager in his own right, will take the team in his absence at Price Park this weekend.

"It was after the Wolves game (that I tested positive)," Heckingbottom explained. "I’ve been testing daily even though we were off, for this purpose really. If I’d not tested on Sunday and Monday that would be two extra days I wouldn’t have to miss. I wish it wasn’t positive but I’m glad I was testing.

"I’m fine, it’s like a cold. You wouldn’t think anything about it if we weren’t in this situation. Maybe if I was in a different profession I probably wouldn’t have known."

John Egan, Enda Stevens, Oli McBurnie and Jack Robinson were all back in training on Thursday, potentially boosting the squad's numbers after being decimated for Sunday's FA Cup tie at Molineux.

"Oli McBurnie suffered when he had Covid and lost a lot of weight and struggled fitness-wise, and then picked up another illness," said Heckingbottom. "Hopefully we can build him up now.

"Flecky (John Fleck) and (George) Baldock (might be back in) another week if it goes well, we’ll see how it goes. Robin (Olsen) similar. Hopefully by the end of next week we might have a few more.