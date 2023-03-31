IT is probably fair to say that Sheffield United chief Paul Heckingbottom and Norway international manager Stale Solbakken do not exchange Christmas cards these days.

Not for the first time, Heckingbottom has had to contend with comments made by Solbakken during an international break regarding his belief that Blades midfielder Sander Berge's career would be better served if he left Bramall Lane and the Championship and moved to a higher level.

When it comes to the £22m schemer, Heckingbottom has heard it all before.

While he believes that the future of Berge is none of Solbakken's business, he is more concerned about keeping him happy and focused.

Sander Berge. Picture: Sportimage.

His professionalism and class ensures that is a relatively easy job, but Heckingbottom admits the 'narrative' surrounding Berge - and comments of Solbakken - aren't helpful.

Heckingbottom said: "Even when there's comments about how Sander has played, it's as if he is judged to different standards to everyone else as well.

“Maybe that is because of the narrative around him. You look at him and what he does.

“He scores a lot of goals for us in midfield and has got a lot of assists in terms of creating chances in open day. Everything he does for us – defensive and physical stats - he's doing great."

On the latest intervention of Solbakken, he continued: "I am probably doing his job now picking Sander's head up after playing right wing and then not playing in the next (Norway) game. He should be ringing me up thanking me probably…

"Honestly, I am really not bothered. I love Sander to bits. He has been fantastic for us and how professional he is.

"This is nothing of his doing, but other people talking about him. It is irrelevant to us."

Should United get over the line and finish in the Championship's top two, then it is highly likely that Berge and Illiman Ndiaye will have a fair bit to do about it.

The latter returned to club business on Thursday, having been buoyed by scoring his first senior international goal for Senegal in their 5-1 victory over Mozambique in an African Cup of Nations qualifier last Friday night.

It was a timely fillip ahead of some key business for his club.

Heckingbottom, whose second-placed side visit Norwich City on Saturday, continued: "Iliman had a big smile on his face.

"He really enjoyed it (with Senegal). He's got a different presence in the squad now and needs to be one of the manager's main men and said it felt different.

"He probably earned the trust of the manager at the World Cup; you could see that when he got picked against England and he's carried on his form.

"And he has has done nothing but impress. For him to get a goal and minutes, it's a big statement.

"He's gone up in the pecking order. It is no mean feat to get in that team and squad to start with."

