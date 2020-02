Just six Premier League matches take place over the weekend due to the winter-break – but it is still set to be an eventful few days. But what are the main talking points ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures? Scroll down and click through the pages as we preview a key weekend of top flight action:

1. Storm Dennis could play its part Storm Dennis *could* put Premier League matches in jeopardy with fixtures featuring Southampton vs Burnley and Norwich City vs Liverpool on Saturday ones to watch out for with the MET office issuing a weather warning.

2. Friday night football at Molineux Three points for Leicester City at Molineux will move them up to second in the table, however there is plenty at stake for Wolves, too, who can move up to sixth ahead of the Saturday, Sunday and Monday kick-offs.

3. And there is a BIG boost for Wolves Star man Adama Traore will be available for selection, despite dislocating his shoulder against Manchester United last time out. Ryan Bennett is eligible to play against his parent club while Wilfred Ndidi is a doubt for the Foxes.

4. Breathing space at the bottom Southampton host Burnley in the early kick-off on Saturday (12:30pm) with both teams on the same number of points (31), therefore a win will give either side a 10 point advantage over the relegation places.

