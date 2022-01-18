Preston North End v Sheffield United: Enough games left to reach the play-offs insists Paul Heckingbottom

The Sheffield United chief famously presided over a remarkable spell at old club Barnsley in his first foray in management in 2015-16 – when the Reds went from late autumn relegation candidates to promotion glory in the play-offs in the space of six months.

The mid-table Blades find themselves in a very similar position to where Barnsley were six years ago and in one of the most open Championship campaigns in a long while, Heckingbottom firmly believes that his side have the potential to gatecrash the play-offs.

Mid-table United are ten points behind the side occupying sixth spot in Middlesbrough, but have games in hand on all of the teams above them.

The only way is up: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Heckingbottom, who will return to the dug-out tonight after completing his time in isolation following a positive Covid test, said: “It is strange. There are so many teams in front of us, so you think it is going to be difficult. But there are loads of games left.

“Everyone has still got to play each other and we have also got a disparity in the number of games played and we have a lot of games left over on other teams.

“At the minute, it is about doing everything we can to get on another run to pick up points and we will fight for every one.

“I have also looked at the fixtures and we are going to have a lot of our last twenty games at home and must try and capitalise on that.”

Heading out? Blades' on loan AS Roma keeper Robin Olsen is wanted back at the Italian club - so they can move him on to Aston Villa. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

To give United the best chance of breaking into the top six, some timely transfer business would definitely help Heckingbottom’s cause.

He has now switched defensive targets after losing out in the race to sign Hearts’ in-demand centre-half Jon Souttar.

The 25-year-old held talks with the Blades and Blackburn Rovers, but has elected to sign a pre-contract agreement with SPL champions Rangers.

On his desire to bring in a new defensive option, Heckingbottom added: “That has been a priority. We have been caught short against Wolves and we need a player there, but a good player.

Linked: Middlesbrough's Marcus Browne (right) is a possible January target for Heckingbottom. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

“We could go and get one (tomorrow), but want a good player to help improve us in terms of the style of play, the age of the player and potential to improve. We consider everything.”

Meanwhile, former Preston defender Ben Davies will miss out on a return to his former club tonight after testing positive for Covid on Monday.

On the incoming front, the Blades have also been linked with moves for Stoke City keeper Frank Fielding and Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne, but Heckingbottom is remaining coy regarding the identity of any targets.

Goalkeeper Robin Olsen is being lined up for a switch to Aston Villa, with parent club AS Roma seeking to recall him from his loan spell to enable him to move to the Midlands.

The Swedish international can only return to Rome if the Blades give the go-ahead, with the club likely to sanction his departure if they can bring in cover for current No 1 Wes Foderingham.

Heckingbottom added: “We have to make sure as a club we’re in a position where we can bring someone in.

“I have spoken with Robin, he understands and everyone understands. That’s as far as we’ve got.

“Frank’s on a short term at another club. We’ve been in contact with the goalkeepers we think are available and until we know we can bring one of them in, we can’t let Robin go.”

Last six games: Preston DLWWDD; Sheffield United WWWWLL.

Referee: D Webb (Co.Durham).