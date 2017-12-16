Preston v Sheffield United: Two changes for Blades

Have your say

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United head to Preston in the Championship looking to end a four-game winless run.

The Blades started the day in sixth spot, four points clear of Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, in seventh place.

United were forced into two changes, John Fleck was suspended and Mark Duffy was ill, meaning recalls for Cameron Carter-Vickers and Samir Carruthers.

Preston North End: Maxwell, Fisher, Clarke, Huntington, Davies, Pearson, Gallagher, Barkhuizen, Johnson, Robinson, Hugill. Subs: Rudd, Andrew Boyle, Horgan, Browne, Harrop, O’Connor, Mavididi.

Sheff Utd: Moore, Carter-Vickers, Stearman, O’Connell, Baldock, Lundstram, Basham, Carruthers, Stevens, Clarke, Sharp. Subs: Donaldson, Wright, Lavery, Heneghan, Lafferty, Blackman, Slater.

Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex)