Reading v Sheffield United – George Baldock hoping sibling rivalry finally leaves him smiling

IN the one corner is ‘mummy’s boy’. In the other is ‘golden boy.’

Reading and Sheffield United may have their own salient reasons – entirely different ones – for securing three valuable points this evening, but there is also an appetising subplot.

Sibling rivalry sees Sheffield United wing-back George Baldock joust with older brother Sam and it promises to be a special occasion for the entire family.

As individuals, the brothers may be different characters, but both retain one shared characteristic, ultra-competitiveness.

The pair, who featured just once in the same senior side for first club Milton Keynes Dons, have faced each other on four occasions on opposing sides, with George yet to emerge victorious over his elder sibling.

The Blades player was involved in two defeats for MK while his brother was at Brighton, and two meetings when the elder Baldock was at Bristol City ended in draws.

George Baldock said: “We are really competitive at everything. We used to play cricket on the streets, rugby; anything, really.

“It was always so competitive with arguments. Literally anything you can think about.

“I think he is a lot more sensible than me. He settled down with his wife at an early age and I was never like that. I went out with my mates a bit more.

“He is very intelligent, clued up and a bit more independent.

I was Sam’s best man and we are really close. We do not really talk too much about football and when you get away from football, it is nice to leave it there rather than get too uptight. Sam Baldock

“We always used to joke that my mum would come and watch me and my dad used to go and watch my brother.

“He was always the ‘golden boy’ at Milton Keynes as he was their first academy graduate and me and mum always joke that my brother and dad never thought I would make it.

“So whenever I have had a good game and done well, I am always buzzing with my mum rather than my dad and brother. That annoys my dad, who is always saying: ‘I did believe in you.’

“My parents are going to the match and my girlfriend will be there along with my brother’s wife and my older brother. Sam’s little baby will come as well for his first game. I will have to put him in a little baby Blades kit..”

Despite the jibes at his brother’s expense, the duo – as you might expect given their shared vocations – are very close.

Not that the talk has been deep regarding football this season, with the Blades player feeling for his brother, part of a Reading side who are enduring a tough season and who parted company with Paul Clement on Thursday.

He added: “I was Sam’s best man and we are really close. We do not really talk too much about football and when you get away from football, it is nice to leave it there rather than get too uptight.

“Obviously, they are not doing too well at the minute, so I do not really want to talk to him (about it). It is just a quick chat after each other’s games on Saturday and see how each other got on and that is it really.

“But he is very complimentary about us and thinks we are a really, really good side. When I check the Sky Sports app and he has scored, it is a great feeling. I want him to do really well, just not this Saturday.”