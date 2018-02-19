Recovery of key duo offers timely boost for Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD UNITED have been boosted by the return to training of Richard Stearman and Leon Clarke after illness.

The Blades host QPR tomorrow in a rearranged fixture knowing that victory will leave the play-off places within touching distance.

We might leave it late in terms of the 18 we pick but we are in good nick. The illnesses are all right. Sheffield United manager, Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder wants his side to build on the derby win over Leeds United in their last league outing.

“We have got a couple of bumps and bruises,” said the Blades chief, who was without Clarke at Leicester City in Friday’s FA Cup exit due to the same bug that struck Stearman during the warm-up.

“We might leave it late in terms of the 18 we pick but we are in good nick. The illnesses are all right.

“Leon has trained (over the weekend) and Richard has also trained. We were in on Sunday so there is no problem.”