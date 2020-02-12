Referee Jonathan Moss has 'no case to answer' after being accused of 'zero respect' in Sheffield United game

West Yorkshire-based referee Jonathan Moss has escaped censure after being accused of showing “zero respect” to Bournemouth in Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United.

Midfielder Dan Gosling accused Moss, a top-flight referee since January 2011, of making sarcastic comments about the relegation-threatened Cherries during the match.

But Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the body which manages England's professional officials, has decided Moss has "no case to answer".

“The ref didn’t help, giving soft fouls away and little comments to two or three of the lads didn’t help as well, really,” 30-year-old Gosling told the South Wales Echo.

“I thought it was very disrespectful what he was saying.

“It was just the little niggly ones and then the little sarky comments.

“The officials talk about respect at the start of the season and there was zero respect from Jon Moss on Sunday.

“I thought he was a disgrace. The comments that he made especially to me and one other player – talking about the relegation zone and ‘You’re still in the relegation zone’, ‘You’re having one’, ‘Your team’s having one’ this and that and it was very, very disrespectful.”

Bournemouth took the lead at Bramall Lane, only to lose to goals from Billy Sharp and John Lundstram. They are 16th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone.

Moss was born in Sunderland, but moved to West Yorkshire to study a degree in teaching and physical education at the University of Leeds. One of his pupils as a PE teacher at Westbrook Lane Primary School in Leeds was James Milner, who he sent off at Anfield last season.

Moss is regarded as one of the country's top officials, and took charge of the 2015 FA Cup final.

In 2017 he apologised to defender Adam Smith for wrongly booking him, and Gosling has demanded he say sorry again.

“(He made the comments) during the game,” clarified Gosling.

“I think he should really come out and apologise because I thought he was a disgrace.”It was the first time this season Moss has refereed either side this season.