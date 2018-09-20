‘Resilient’ Sheffield United built for long haul, says George Baldock

SHEFFIELD UNITED wing-back George Baldock believes the club is much better equipped to challenge in this season’s Championship than last time around.

The Blades host Preston North End tomorrow sitting sixth in the table.

Chris Wilder’s men were below par against Birmingham City on Wednesday night but still claimed a point from a goalless draw that saw the Midlands side hit the post twice and Dean Henderson perform heroics in the home goal.

“It is great to be in the play-offs,” said Baldock, one of five changes made by Wilder as he tried to juggle his resources ahead of the quick turnaround to face Preston.

“Of course, the main thing is not to get too high when we win or too low when things don’t go for us.

“We have to stay level-headed. This is a long season and there are another 38 games to go. This is also the Championship. Anything can happen. But I do definitely feel we are better equipped this season.

“We have 22, 23 players who can all step in and do a job. The gaffer has recruited brilliantly in terms of players being able to come in if someone does need a rest or is injured.

“Players can now step in without us losing anything as a team. It is like a straight swap.”

Baldock’s outing in the stalemate with Garry Monk’s Blues was his first action since the opening week of the season.

He almost marked that return with a goal, the full-back being denied by Lee Camp early in the second half after latching on to a slide-rule pass from Oliver Norwood. It was one of only a few openings for the Blades, who did well to withstand a late onslaught from Birmingham.

“Potentially, that is a game we could have lost last season,” added Baldock. “This season, we feel we have that resilience when things maybe aren’t going the team’s way.

“One thing we have looked at is keeping more clean sheets and limiting the chances. Having said that, last Saturday we limited Bristol City to hardly anything but they still got the winner.

“Sometimes, you need that little bit of luck and against Birmingham, when we weren’t at our best, we got that.”