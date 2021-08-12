Ronaldo Vieira close to joining Sheffield United but Enda Stevens could face surgery

Jokanovic has spokenly openly before about his interest in Vieira, who now plays for Sampdoria.

"I believe Ronaldo will soon be with us, he’s still not in the building but I hope I will start working with him after the game," said the former Chelsea midfielder. "I need additions, these players need new team-mates and fresh blood, and the club and supporters need it too.

"New bodies in the building, we are talking about this a lot. I want to trust we will move quickly in a few days we can be thinking about more additions.

TARGET: Ronaldo Vieira in his Leeds United days

"He is an experienced player, he knows the competition and is potentially one who can give us more power and quality. I played with all my (available senior) midfielders against Birmingham (in Saturday's opening Championship game) and I need some more options. This is a guy who knows the competition, our expectation is high and we think he could be an important addition for us."

Left wing-back missed the Republic of Ireland's June friendlies with an osteitis-pubis injection and could be four to six weeks from playing again.

"We are talking about some surgery and we’re still waiting for his comeback," said Jokanovic.

"We are thinking he may be available during the internationals break or after it, we are thinking four or six weeks."

Lys Mousset faces a similar period out after injuring his hamstring against Birmingham City.

More promisingly, the chances of Aaron Ramsdale joining Arsenal appear to be all but dead with the clubs reportedly so far apart on valuation - the Gunners said to be offering £20m, the Blades demanding £30m. Jokanovic remains hopeful of retaining the England Euro 2020 goalkeeper.

"I didn’t come here to sell my best players," he said. "I have zero intention of selling him but if something happens, and a Championship team like Sheffield United cannot say no, then I must accept that situation.

"If you ask would I be happy, no. I’d prefer he stayed.

"I am talking with Aaron, I explained my position. I am not a guy who can stop him, he accepted my words in a good way and I am thinking about him as my first choice.