Sheffield derby in mind as United manager Wilder ponders cup line-up

Chris Wilder says selecting Sheffield United’s side for tomorrow’s FA Cup tie at Ipswich Town will be “possibly one of the toughest teams I am going to pick all season”.

This is because looming large on the horizon is next Friday’s Steel City derby at Bramall Lane.

Sixth-placed United are desperate to make it a league double over their neighbours, not just for local bragging rights, but for three points to maintain their top-six hopes.

Wilder has to balance resting some of his regular first-teamers, after a hectic festive period with the knowledge that some of his fringe players need games.

“I do know there are some players that possibly need games, but I know the importance of next Friday to everybody,” said Wilder. “I am not going to shy away from that.

“Not just because it’s a local derby, but the position we are in in the league as well.

“League points are the priority, 100 per cent. We need to have half on eye on next Friday.

“I cannot take a risk with any of the injured ones, I might have to protect a couple of players.

“Jake Wright, Daniel Lafferty, Caolan Lavery are going to play, a couple of others, and it will be a good opportunity for the younger boys.

“Regan Slater will be involved, possibly Rhys Norrington-Davies.

“They are good young players, and we expect them to progress. It’s a great experience for them.”

Two players who will be rested tomorrow are midfield duo John Lundstram and Mark Duffy, who are both carrying knocks.

Wilder said: “I think people recognise we are not going to take any risks with those two players at this stage of the season.

“We are going to change the team. There will be opportunities for players who have not played a lot of football in the first team recently.

“I did it last year at Bolton, but I still expect a decent performance.

“I am delighted we are coming into the FA Cup in January, rather than what it’s been like for the last six years in October/November. We want to progress.

“Whoever puts the red and white shirt on, with the badge on it, I expect 100 per cent from them.”

One player not playing tomorrow is Ben Whiteman, recalled this week after a successful loan spell at Doncaster Rovers.

Whiteman is cup-tied having featured for Rovers against Scunthorpe United last month.

“We are bringing Ben back for January, see how he goes, and see what happens here,” added Wilder.