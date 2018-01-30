Sheffield United 0 Aston Villa 1: Blades cruelly denied by late Robert Snodgrass strike

Have your say

ROBERT SNODGRASS struck a last-minute winner for Aston Villa as they won 1-0 at promotion rivals Sheffield United to make it five Championship victories in a row.

The hosts dominated in the first half, putting the Villa goal under pressure on several occasions.

TAKING A TUMBLE: Sheffield United's George Baldock is brought down by Aston Villa's Birkir Bjarnason of Aston Villa at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Jack O’Connell went close to scoring in the sixth minute when his header from a Lee Evans corner crashed against the bar.

United’s top scorer Leon Clarke then threatened on a couple of occasions, first heading over and then seeing his deflected effort from the edge of the area saved by Sam Johnstone.

The Villa keeper was also called into action to keep out a George Baldock long-range effort, diving to his right to make the save.

Villa’s only chance of note during the first 45 minutes came from James Chester, who headed wide from a Snodgrass corner.

MIDFIELD TUSSLE: Sheffield United's John Fleck evades Aston Villa's Jack Grealish. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

United continued to press before the break with Evans having a long-range strike blocked and Johnstone keeping out Baldock’s firm shot following a good build-up involving Ryan Leonard and John Fleck.

James Wilson also went close with an overhead kick inside the area.

It was Villa who made the more positive start to the second half, attacking with purpose in the opening stages.

Alan Hutton fired in a low shot which was comfortably saved by Simon Moore and Jack Grealish curled a 20-yard effort which went just wide of the keeper’s left-hand post.

Johnstone came to his side’s rescue again when he turned Baldock’s well-struck shot over the bar.

Evans had a shot blocked before Blades boss Chris Wilder made a double substitution, sending on Clayton Donaldson and John Lundstram in place of Wilson and Leonard.

Evans himself then made way with Ricky Holmes, signed recently from Charlton, coming on to make his debut for the Blades.

Villa manager Steve Bruce also made a couple of changes in the space of six minutes with Conor Hourihane replaced by Josh Onomah and Keinan Davis sent on in place of Scott Hogan, who had scored four goals in his previous three games.

Johnstone was tested again, keeping out Fleck’s low shot.

Like his opposite number, Bruce used his allotted three substitutions with Albert Adomah replaced by Mile Jedinak late on.

Snodgrass snatched victory for Villa inside the last minute of the game, cutting inside and curling a fine effort beyond Moore in front of the jubilant visiting fans.

Towards the end of four minutes of time added on, O’Connell went close to equalising with a header from a Holmes cross which was tipped over by Johnstone.