Sheffield United 0 Bolton Wanderers 0: Latest from Bramall Lane

Sheffield United welcome Bolton Wanderers to Bramall Lane in the Championship today.

Deadline-day signing Scott Hogan was named a Blades substitute, along with fellow January recruits Kieran Dowell and Gary Madine.

There were starts for Mark Duffy and David McGoldrick, as United looked to close the gap on the top two.

Billy Sharp had the first sniff of a goal on 13 minutes, but the striker - after ghosting clear - failed to get the ball under control and goalkeeper Remi Matthews raced out to claim possession.