Slaviša Jokanović's side are 17th in the table with 17 fixtures played with Billy Sharp speaking of the need for the Blades to be more consistent as they look to climb the table.
Before the international break, United were beaten by Blackburn Rovers and will today look to bounce back against high-flying Coventry City.
Sheffield United v Coventry City LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 14:26
- Sheffield United host Coventry City at Bramall Lane, with the fixture kicking off at 12.30pm.
- The Blades are seeking a return to winning ways after they were beaten 3-1 at Blackburn Rovers before the international break.
- United are currently in 17th position in the table, nine points outside the play-off places.
- The Sky Blues have enjoyed a fine start to the season and are fourth in the Championship standings
FT: Sheffield United 0-0 Coventry City
After a poor first-half display, Sheffield United certainly improved in the second half. Substitute David McGoldrick had two decent chances to score but couldn’t keep his efforts down. Morgan Gibbs-White almost won it for the hosts late on but his deflected shot was brilliantly kept out by Coventry goalkeeper - and former Blade - Simon Moore.
90’ Big block
Gibbs-White has space to get a shot away but Kyle McFadzean throws his body at the ball to divert it away.
90’ Three minutes added on
Three minutes to play - can someone find a winner?
Gibbs-White’s effort goes through a crowd of players and a deflection looks to wrongfoot Moore but he manages to react to get a hand to the shot.
85’ CHANCE
A ball over the top catches Coventry out but McGoldrick can’t make the most of it as he fires over, much to the frustration of the fans behind the goal.
82’ Openings are appearing
David McGoldrick has an effort on goal from the edge of the area but it is a comfortable save for Simon Moore.
75’ Final change for Coventry
Ben Sheaf makes way for Liam Kelly.
74’ Close again...
Conor Hourihane tries his luck from range with his shot flying just past the post...the Kop was almost ready to celebrate.
70’ Blades chance goes begging...
Gibbs-White works his way into the penalty area before making space for a cutback which is fired over from David McGoldrick from about 15 yards out