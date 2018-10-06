Sheffield United 0 Hull City 0: Latest from Bramall Lane

Have your say

Nigel Adkins returns to Bramall Lane today for the Yorkshire derby between Sheffield United and Hull City.

The Blades named an unchanged team after their midweek win at Blackburn, meaning Paul Coutts remained on the bench.

Former Blades boss Nigel Adkins

For Hull, Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki dropped to the bench for the visitors.

Markus Henriksen had the first shot in anger, but it the Tigers captain's long-range effort was wide.

At the other end, Enda Stevens was unable to pounce after Burke failed to clear Basham's cross as the hosts tested out Hull's defence.

But the best chance fell to David McGoldrick - after clever approach play from Mark Duffy - but the United striker flicked his effort over the crossbar from close range.