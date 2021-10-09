Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 2: Blades Women beaten in front of record crowd at Bramall Lane

HEADING HOME: Leanne Kiernan of Liverpool scores their team's second goal past Fran Kitching of Sheffield United. Picture: Getty Images.

With the men’s side out of action because of the international break, the Blades women took to the Bramall Lane surface in front of 4,100 fans, as a new home attendance record was set.

Liverpool, who have now won four of their opening six league games, took the lead after seven minutes and would not relinquish it, going on to double their advantage before half time.

The defeat was United’s second of the league campaign, as they are left on 10 points from six games.

BRAMALL LANE: Sheffield United Women were beaten by Liverpool Women on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Getty Images.

The away side took the lead as right wing-back Charlotte Wardlaw scored her first Liverpool goal from over 20 yards out as she fired home an impressive strike past Fran Kitching.

Lucy Watson came close to pulling the hosts level but her shot struck the side netting.

Liverpool would land a killer blow eight minutes before half time as Leanne Kiernan claimed her third goal in two games.

Rachel Furness delivered a delightful in-swinging cross which Kiernan headed home at the back post.

The Blades were unable to muster a strong enough response in the second half as Liverpool saw out the game to leave South Yorkshire with maximum points.

The Blades are back in action on Thursday night as they face Sunderland in the group stage of the FA WSL Cup.

Sheffield United Women: Kitching, Walton (Bourne 67), Bradley-Auckland, Roberts, Newsham (Paul 86), Cusack, Lipka, Clarke, Sweetman-Kirk, Rayner, Watson (Wilcock 90). Unused substitutes: Wilson, Syme, Taylor, Docherty.